1

Mystery Disease Sweeps Congo Leaving 143 Dead

NOT AGAIN
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.03.24 5:00PM EST 
Doctors treat mpox patients

Doctors treat mpox patients

Arlette Bashizi/Reuters

Medical experts have been dispatched to Congo where a mysterious flu-like illness has left up to 143 people dead, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. The deaths were recorded over a two week period in the Panzi health zone of Kwango province. The deputy provincial governor, Rémy Saki, told The Associated Press up to 143 people had already died with fears that number could rise. Symptoms of the mystery illness include fever, headache, cough and anemia, said provincial health minister Apollinaire Yumba. “A team of epidemiological experts is expected in the region to take samples and identify the problem,” Saki added. The World Heath Organization is currently on the ground collecting samples and investigating the illness, the AP reported. Congo is still dealing with the mpox epidemic, with an estimated 47,000 cases and 1,000 deaths in the country, according to WHO.

Read it at AP

2
‘Wicked’ Porn Link Mishap Lands Mattel in Hot Water
NOT FOR CHILDREN
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 12.03.24 4:03PM EST 
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the European Premiere of "Wicked: Part One" at The Royal Festival Hall on November 18, 2024 in London, England.
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the European Premiere of "Wicked: Part One" at The Royal Festival Hall on November 18, 2024 in London, England. Dave Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage

Mattel is facing a lawsuit after mistakenly printing a link to a pornography site on the packaging for their special-edition Wicked dolls. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a South Carolina resident is launching a class action lawsuit against the toy company, alleging that Mattel didn’t offer “any refund for consumers who had already purchased the dolls” and that she and her daughter suffered “emotional distress” from the incident. The plaintiff reportedly purchased a Wicked toy for her daughter who visited the website printed on the toy’s package. “To her absolute shock the website, ‘Wicked.com,’ had nothing to do with the Wicked Doll. Rather, Wicked.com pasted scenes of pornographic advertisements across her phone screen,” the lawsuit read. “These scenes were hardcore full on nude pornographic images depicting actual intercourse.” The daughter “immediately showed her mother the photographs and both were horrified by what they saw.” “If plaintiff had been aware of such an inappropriate defect in the product, she would not have purchased it,” the suit continued. When the misprint was spotted last month, Mattel swiftly pulled the boxes from shelves and released a statement apologizing for the “unfortunate error.”

Read it at TMZ

3
Secret Service Agent Fires Shots Near Janet Yellen’s Home
CLOSE TO HOME
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.03.24 12:47PM EST 
Janet Yellen.
A Secret Service agent discharged their gun near Janet Yellen’s home in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A Secret Service agent assigned to protect Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen fired shots at a group of people who were trying to break into cars on her street in Washington, D.C., according to CNBC. Yellen was not a target of the incident and she was not harmed, the agency said. It also suggested that there was no reason to think that the agent, who confronted the group after observing their behavior, struck any of the suspects before they were able to flee in a car. The incident took place early Tuesday morning, around 1:30 a.m., near Yellen’s home in the northwest part of the city, CNBC reported. The incident mirrors one that happened last year, when a Secret Service agent on Naomi Biden’s detail fired their weapon at a group breaking into a government vehicle in D.C. but struck no one. The agency said that the incident near Yellen’s home will be investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the city’s local police. Yellen has not responded to a request for comment by the Daily Beast.

4
‘Black Swan’ Ballerina Learns Fate After Shooting Husband Dead
DRAMATIC
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.03.24 4:04PM EST 
Published 12.03.24 4:03PM EST 
Ashley Benefield
Defendant Ashley Benefield glances back after the jury retired to deliberate during her trial, Monday, July 29, 2024, at the Manatee County Judicial Center in Bradenton, Fla. Benefield is on trial for the 2020 shooting death of her husband. Tiffany Tompkins/The Bradenton Herald via AP

Former ballerina Ashley Benefield was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of her husband on Tuesday, following a case that became known as the “Black Swan” murder. Benefield was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 20 years in prison with credit for time served, followed by 10 years of probation. The case garnered national attention, with some comparing Benefield to the protagonist of the 2010 film Black Swan. Benefield shot her estranged husband, Doug, in 2020 during an argument in what she claims was self defense. Benefield, now 32, and her husband, who was 58 at the time of his death, first met when Benefield was 24, 48 Hours reported. They married after knowing each other for less than two weeks, but the marriage was fraught. Benefield accused her husband of poisoning his first wife, who died nine months before they met, and now poisoning her. The claims were investigated and no charges were filed. The couple had a child together in 2018, but Benefield allegedly kept the baby from her husband until a judge intervened. Benefield’s lawyer said that she had been plotting to leave her husband at the time of the shooting, but worried that he had “gotten wind” of the plans.

Read it at CBS

5
Demi Moore Reveals Moment She Thought Her Career Was ‘Over’
GHOSTED
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 12.03.24 12:33PM EST 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Demi Moore attends the Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute )
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute

Demi Moore once wondered whether her career was “complete,” she revealed on a new episode The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. “I really did hit a point where I started to wonder, not like, ‘Is this over?’ But, ‘Is this actually complete?’” she told interviewer Scott Feinberg. Moore, who rose to fame in the ’80s and ’90s, was at one point Hollywood’s highest paid actress, known for roles in St. Elmo’s Fire, Ghost, A Few Good Men, and Striptease, among many others, which solidified her as a sex symbol. But as she took a step back from acting following a string of critically-panned films and a divorce from Bruce Willis, Moore said her acting opportunities started to shrink when she returned to the industry five years older. “I looked too good to play older, and was not young enough to play the others,” she said on the podcast. “I didn’t quite know where I fit or where I belonged,” she explained, which prompted her to wonder, “Have I done what I was supposed to do in this?‘“ The past year has answered Moore’s question with a resounding ”no,“ as her new role in acclaimed thriller The Substance, has prompted a career resurgence—and Oscar buzz—for the movie star at the age of 62.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

6
Sean Penn Rails Against Oscars and Backs Wild Trump Biopic
"EXTRAORDINARY COWARDICE"
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 12.03.24 12:31PM EST 
MARRAKECH, MOROCCO - NOVEMBER 30: Sean Penn attends the Tribute to Sean Penn during Day Two Of the 21st Marrakech International Film Festival on November 30, 2024 in Marrakech, Morocco. (Photo by Antoine Flament/WireImage)
Sean Penn attends the Marrakech International Film Festival on November 30 Antoine Flament/WireImage

Sean Penn has thrown his weight behind a controversial biopic about a young Donald Trump, as he accused The Academy of “extraordinary cowardice”. Penn, speaking at a star-studded Marrakech Film Festival, said the cinematic guild that presents the Oscars “have largely been part of limiting the imagination and very limiting of different cultural expressions.” He also lauded the Ali Abbasi-directed The Apprentice—which Trump’s lawyers tried to block from release earlier this year— saying that “when something sneaks through, it’s to be celebrated.” “It’s jaw-dropping how afraid this [so-called] business of mavericks is of a great film like that. One with great, great acting. [It’s amazing] that they too can be as afraid as a piddly little Republican congressman,” he said. The biopic about president-elect Donald Trump’s business career in New York real estate detailed the relationship with Roy Cohn that made Trump who he is today.

Read it at Variety

7
American Solo Traveler, 72, Feared Dead After ‘Man Overboard’ Cruise Incident
ALL AT SEA
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 12.03.24 10:46AM EST 
Published 12.03.24 10:41AM EST 
Ruby Princess
Petty Officer 1st Class Jon-Paul/U.S. Coast Guard District 17

A 72-year-old American cruise passenger is feared dead in an apparent “man overboard” incident, according to authorities. The solo traveler was unaccounted for when the ship, the Ruby Princes, docked in San Francisco on Monday after a five-day voyage around Mexico. A frantic search ensued onboard but the man was not found, and attention shifted to the water. A spokesperson from the cruise ship told the New York Post: “Princess worked throughout the day with local authorities. CCTV footage has also been extensively reviewed and the ship was searched thoroughly several times without success. Having ruled out other possibilities, this is being treated as a man overboard incident.” The U.S. Customs and Border Protection force took over the investigation after the ship returned to California, reports said. One Coast Guard official said: “What information we have to go off kind of does make it a little more difficult. Searching a wide area of the ocean takes a lot of time, and a lot goes into that.”

Read it at New York Post

8
Daddy Yankee Announces Divorce From Wife of Nearly 30 Years
HEARTBREAK
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.03.24 11:19AM EST 
Recording artist Daddy Yankee and his wife Mireddys González pose for a photo on the field before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee announced the end of his nearly 30-year marriage to wife Mireddys Gonzáles on Monday. “With a heart full of respect and honesty, I want to share some important news about my personal life,” Yankee wrote in Spanish on Instagram Stories. “After more than two decades of marriage and after many months of trying to save my marriage, which my wife and I share, today my lawyers respond to the divorce petition received by Mireddys.” The couple married in 1995 when they were 17-years-old. The Puerto Rican singer has generally kept his personal life under wraps, but he broke his silence to share news of the divorce, which he said “may surprise many.” González also served as Yankee’s manager and CEO of his record label. Yankee retired from reggaeton in 2023, but still releases Christian music. “I respect Mireddys’ decision, and I’m grateful for the time we shared, full of blessings and values, of love and with a beautiful family that will continue to be our priority,” Yankee added.

Read it at USA Today

9
Sale of RFK Jr.’s Beloved Raw Milk Suspended at Farm in Home State After Bird Flu Detected
DON’T CRY OVER SPILLED RAW MILK
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.03.24 11:55AM EST 
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Distribution of raw milk, beloved by Robert F. Kennedy, has been suspended at a farm in the prospective health secretary’s home state. Thomas Machowicz/Reuters

A California farm’s distribution of raw dairy products has been suspended by the state’s department of food and agriculture after bird flu was detected in its unpasteurized milk, according to Axios. Last week, Raw Farm had voluntarily recalled two batches of its milk that had tested positive for the H5N1 viral strain, before state regulators stepped in. “All Raw Farm operations are currently under quarantine, from herds to bottled product, which means that all raw milk product distribution is suspended,” Steve Lyle, a spokesperson for the CDFA, said in a Monday statement to Axios. No illnesses have so far been linked to the affected batches. The news comes in the home state of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of health and human services and one of the highest-profile advocates of the health benefits of drinking raw milk. A wave of support for raw milk consumption, coming from right-wing figures as well as online wellness influencers, has corresponded to rising demand for unpasteurized dairy, despite officials warning about the potential health risks, The Associated Press reported earlier this year.

10
Gen Z Swung to the Right Because of Money Woes, Survey Finds
RIGHT ON TIME
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 12.03.24 10:10AM EST 
People attend a campaign rally hosted by Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at Festival Park on June 18, 2024 in Racine, Wisconsin
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Gen Z’s unprecedented swing to the right is largely because of economic factors, like the desire for a whopping salary, according to a new survey. Financial services company Empower surveyed more than 2,200 Americans, and respondents born between 1997 and 2012 declared they’d need to make $587,000 a year to be “financially successful.” The news comes after the youngest voting group, 18- to 24-year-olds, said they are more likely to identify as conservative than as liberal, according to a recent Harvard Youth Poll. “Our data indicates economy is the impetus for the change, and concerns around the economy,” MaryLeigh Bliss, YPulse’s chief content officer, told Axios after their own research found that young people were displaying a “moderate” self-identification. “There was no question for us that the economy and how they were feeling financially in the months—and even weeks—before the election really were going to determine who they were voting for.” David Bahnsen, who owns a wealth management firm, said young people blame the Democrats for their economic turmoil because the party has been in power for a large chunk of their lives.

Read it at AXIOS

