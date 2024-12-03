Mystery Disease Sweeps Congo Leaving 143 Dead
Medical experts have been dispatched to Congo where a mysterious flu-like illness has left up to 143 people dead, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. The deaths were recorded over a two week period in the Panzi health zone of Kwango province. The deputy provincial governor, Rémy Saki, told The Associated Press up to 143 people had already died with fears that number could rise. Symptoms of the mystery illness include fever, headache, cough and anemia, said provincial health minister Apollinaire Yumba. “A team of epidemiological experts is expected in the region to take samples and identify the problem,” Saki added. The World Heath Organization is currently on the ground collecting samples and investigating the illness, the AP reported. Congo is still dealing with the mpox epidemic, with an estimated 47,000 cases and 1,000 deaths in the country, according to WHO.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT