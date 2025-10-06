Mystery Drone Sightings Bring Travel Chaos to NATO City

Air traffic was briefly halted early Monday after a pilot reported seeing multiple drones circling near a major European airport, officials confirmed. Norway’s Oslo Airport operator said one or more incoming aircraft were ordered to hold in the air while authorities investigated the possible drone activity. “No aircraft departed for alternative airports,” a spokesperson said, adding that normal operations resumed once the scene was deemed safe. According to police, a pilot on approach reported spotting three to five drones hovering near the runway around midnight. The sighting has not been verified, and investigators are still reviewing radar and surveillance data. The incident is the latest in a string of mysterious drone disruptions that have hit NATO airspace in recent weeks. Airports in Copenhagen, Oslo, and Munich have all reported temporary shutdowns or delays after unidentified drones were seen near flight paths. After the German airspace incursion, European authorities indicated that Russia could be behind the drone activity. A European Commission spokesperson said that “Russia is testing the European borders.” Last year, a swarm of mystery drones buzzed past military bases, power lines, and even President Donald Trump’s golf course in New Jersey. The operators were never identified.