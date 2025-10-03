Cheat Sheet
1

Mystery Drone Sightings Take Down Another Airport

Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.03.25 9:45AM EDT 
03 October 2025, Bavaria, Munich: An aircraft taxis at Munich Airport near Terminal 2. Around 20 flights were canceled at Munich Airport on Thursday evening due to drone sightings. Photo: Felix Hörhager/dpa (Photo by Felix Hörhager/picture alliance via Getty Images)
03 October 2025, Bavaria, Munich: An aircraft taxis at Munich Airport near Terminal 2. Around 20 flights were canceled at Munich Airport on Thursday evening due to drone sightings. Photo: Felix Hörhager/dpa

Germany’s Munich Airport became the latest European airspace to be forced into lockdown on Thursday night after a string of drones believed to be from Russia brought air traffic to a standstill. Seventeen flights were cancelled during the shutdown, disrupting travel for nearly 3,000 passengers, bringing more tension to a city already on the edge after its annual Oktoberfest celebration was temporarily forced to close due to a bomb threat. “When a drone is sighted, the safety of travelers is the top priority,” the airport said, adding that drone detection and defense were the police’s responsibility. The incident is the latest in a series of incursions into NATO airspace, which saw warplanes shoot down Russian drones over Poland last week and several Russian military planes intercepted by Estonia. Drone incursions in Denmark also led to the temporary closure of several airports, which Danish officials attribute to the actions of “professional” operators. Putin joked that he would no longer send drones into Denmark, but the Kremlin has not officially claimed responsibility for the incident. “Russia tries to test us. But Russia also tries to sow division and anxiety in our societies,” EU Chief Ursula Von der Leyen said on Wednesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Thursday the incursions were an attempt by Russia to “escalate” aggression with Europe.

Read it at Wall Street Journal

2
Julia Roberts Reveals the Actress Who Scares Her
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.03.25 9:56AM EDT 
Published 10.03.25 9:25AM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Actress Julia Roberts is seen leaving "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" at Ed Sullivan Theater on October 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Actress Julia Roberts is seen leaving "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" at Ed Sullivan Theater on October 01, 2025 in New York City.

Julia Roberts admitted she was terrified of meeting Chloë Sevigny while working alongside her on their new movie After the Hunt. While chatting with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night, the host asked if there was an actor on set who “intimidated” her, to which Roberts replied, “The fabulous Chloë Sevigny, who I had never met before.” Describing a rehearsal session at her house with co-star Ayo Edebiri and director Luca Guadagnino, she continued “one afternoon, we were at the kitchen table and you know we’re really grinding it out, and the producer came in from the living room and he said, ‘Oh, Chloë should be here any minute.’” She added “I looked up and my eyes just happened to catch Ayo’s eyes. We looked at each other and I said, ‘I’m scared!’ And she goes, ‘Me too.’” When asked why she was so intimidated to meet Sevigny, the star simply replied “Because it’s Chloë,” and admitted she wanted to start crying when she arrived at the door. Roberts’ daughter also bailed, with the actress quipping “she was vapor trails, because we’re all scared of Chloë. She’s part of the fear.” Roberts eventually put aside her fears, however, and described Sevigny as “exceptional and eccentric.” After The Hunt is set to release nationwide on October 17.

Read it at Hollywood Reporter

3
Climbing Star, 23, Falls to His Death From Yosemite’s El Capitan
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 10.03.25 7:14AM EDT 
Published 10.03.25 6:46AM EDT 
Balin Miller
Balin Miller Instagram

Climber ​​Balin Miller has died on El Capitan while 500 people watched in a live stream. The 23-year-old was near the top of Sea of Dreams, a notoriously treacherous route up the 3,000-foot granite monolith in Yosemite National Park. Miller rose to fame within the climbing community this summer following a solo ascent of the 9,000-foot Slovak Direct in his home state, Alaska. Photographer Tom Evans was documenting Miller’s Yosemite climb and was watching as the tragedy unfolded. He noted that a bag got stuck. “His rope didn’t reach the bag’s location by many feet, but he seemed unaware of the fact,” he said. “On the way down, he rappelled off the end of the rope.” Authorities have launched an investigation into the fall, which is the third death in the park this year, Associated Press reported. His mother Jeanine Girard-Moorman said, “His heart and soul was truly to just climb. He loved to climb, and it was never about money and fame.” The incident was livestreamed through a telescope by an enthusiast whose name is being reported only as Eric. Five hundred people were watching when he fell, News.com.au reports.

Tom Evans on FB
Tom Evans/Facebook
Read it at Associated Press

4
Nation Close to Running Out of Its Favorite Beer After Devastating Cyberattack
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.03.25 9:50AM EDT 
advertisement for Japanese beverage maker Asahi
RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images

Japan could run out of Asahi Super Dry lager within two days after a cyberattack hit its brewer. The largest brewer in the country has seen its ordering and delivery systems affected, after they went dark. Asahi stated it was “unable to provide a clear timeline for recovery” and was attempting to manage using “manual order processing and shipment,” according to the BBC. The ransomware was first detected on Monday and caused its 30 factories to grind to a halt. While the attack has only affected its Japanese supply chain, consumption in Asahi’s home nation makes up 50 percent of its business. In a report on Thursday, the FT reported shortages of the country’s favorite beer could be imminent. An executive of one of Japan’s major retail chains said, “I think we will run out of products soon. When it comes to Super Dry, I think we’ll run out in two or three days at supermarkets and Asahi’s food products within a week or so.” Speaking to Agence France-Presse on Friday, an unnamed Asahi spokesperson said, “No immediate recovery of our system is in sight at the moment.”

Read it at Financial Times

5
Cracker Barrel Cans Marketing Gurus Behind Rebrand Disaster
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.03.25 9:36AM EDT 
Olathe, Kansas. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store with its homestyle country cooking is a chain restaurant serving American comfort food
Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Cracker Barrel has fired the marketing agency it hired to refresh its image following massive backlash over its rebrand. The restaurant chain found itself at the center of a MAGA storm and branded as “woke” for its decision to update its “old timer” logo. Cracker Barrel said Thursday it had ended its deal with Prophet, an international marketing agency. The move is being accompanied by changes to the restaurant chain’s leadership structure, The Wall Street Journal reports. The termination marks a premature end to a deal struck in 2024 that had been due to run for three years. Conservatives opened fire on the “old country store,” and it quickly became the front line of a culture battle. Critics said the changes abandoned the heritage and traditions of the brand. Among them was President Donald Trump, who said, “Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response and manage the company better than ever before.” Since then, the company has scrambled to try to undo any damage it may have done with its fans. The logo revamp was discarded, as were designs for a modern restaurant layout and DEI policies. The Daily Beast has contacted Prophet for comment.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

6
Giant Fire Erupts at Los Angeles Oil Refinery After Explosion
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 10.03.25 8:30AM EDT 
Published 10.03.25 5:31AM EDT 
Fire in El Segundo
CNN

The night sky over Los Angeles was lit up by a huge blaze at a Chevron oil refinery that choked parts of the city with clouds of acrid smoke. Firefighters responded to reports of a blast at the El Segundo facility, just south of Los Angeles International Airport, at around 9.30 p.m. on Thursday. No one was reported injured, although a shelter-in-place order was issued for parts of Manhattan Beach. According to LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, via KCAL/KCBS, a coalition of responders managed to contain the fire to just one part of the 1,000-acre site. The El Segundo refinery, said to be the largest on the West Coast, can handle up to 290,000 barrels of crude a day, with a total storage capacity of 12.5 million tons. Flights from LAX were operating as usual, although there were concerns for air quality given the smoke and fumes emitted by the blaze. Mark Rogers, 34, was playing in an adult soccer league in nearby Aviation Park when the blast happened, and thick smoke forced the referee to cancel the game. “I thought we got nuked or something,” he told the Los Angeles Times. El Segundo Mayor Chris Pimentel said, “Obviously, we are very concerned, and there is a lot of investigative work to be done to see what has happened.”

Read it at CNN

7
‘The Bachelor’ Star Questions Cop Conduct in DUI Arrest
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 10.03.25 6:35AM EDT 
Published 10.03.25 4:19AM EDT 
Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft on the Bachelor.
Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft on the Bachelor. Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelor star Melissa Rycroft’s lawyer released a statement underlining the “fundamental principle” that every individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty after she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Rycroft, 42, was booked into the Tarrant County Jail, where she remained for eight hours before posting a $1,000 bond and promising to appear in court. “My client was arrested on the allegation of driving while intoxicated. An arrest is no indication of guilt,” Rycroft’s lawyer Bret Martin told TMZ, which also published her police mugshot. “It is imperative that we closely examine the circumstances of this case, including the conduct of law enforcement, the toxicology results, and the facts surrounding her arrest, before any conclusions are drawn.” She was arrested on Sept. 23 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Rycroft, a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, appeared on The Bachelor in 2009, competing for the affection of Jason Mesnick, who went on to marry another contestant, Molly Malaney. Rycroft, who also appeared on Dancing With the Stars, is now married to Tye Strickland.

Read it at TMZ

8
Joe Rogan Could Be Headed to the Golden Globes
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Updated 10.03.25 3:43AM EDT 
Published 10.03.25 12:26AM EDT 
Joe Rogan
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Golden Globes will start giving out an award for Best Podcast beginning next year, and among the podcasts deemed eligible for nomination is The Joe Rogan Experience. Launched in 2009, the comedian and TV host’s podcast has grown to be one of the world’s most popular, with more than 2,300 episodes already produced. In the lead-up to last year’s presidential election, Donald Trump was Rogan’s guest, and Rogan later endorsed him. Also in contention for the newly created award are The Tucker Carlson Show, Pod Save America, and Call Her Daddy. Eligible podcasts were selected from the 25 most-streamed podcasts. “As the world of entertainment continues to evolve, we are excited to recognize new forms of storytelling,” Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes organization, said in a statement announcing the category. “Podcasts have emerged as a profound medium for sharing narratives and building communities across global borders and generations. By celebrating achievements in both audio and visual podcasts, we aim to honor our heritage categories while making room for new voices and formats to be heard.” The awards show is set for Jan. 11, with comedian Nikki Glaser hosting.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

9
MAGA Athlete Riley Gaines, 25, Welcomes First Child
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 10.02.25 9:58PM EDT 
AVENTURA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 15: Riley Gaines speaks during the 10X Ladies Conference Hosted by Elena Cardone at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa on August 15, 2025 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)
Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Riley Gaines, the former swimmer turned right-wing commentator, has welcomed her first child. The 25-year-old OutKick contributor and anti-trans activist shared photos Thursday showing her cradling her newborn alongside her husband Louis Barker, 26. “There’s nothing that could’ve prepared me for a love like this,” Gaines wrote. “God has blessed us beyond belief. Welcome to the world, sweet Margot🎀🧸🩷” The photos are dated Sept. 29. Gaines became a MAGA star after she used her NCAA race against trans athlete Lia Thomas in 2022 to launch a career as an activist against trans women competing in women’s sports. She announced her pregnancy at a Turning Point USA event in June while taking a dig at Olympian Simone Biles, who had called her out as a “bully” for her transphobic comments on social media. “I think the funniest thing about this to me [is] [Biles] saying, ‘Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a man.’ How many men do you know that have this?” Gaines said, showing off her bump.

10
Mormons Donate More than $250K to Church Shooter’s Family
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.02.25 5:30PM EDT 
Thomas Jacob Sanford
Jake Sanford on Facebook

The family of a gunman who killed four Mormons at church in Michigan, will receive an extraordinary donation from other Mormons. Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, opened fire inside the Church of the Latter Day Saints in Grand Blanc, MI, last Sunday as about 100 people worshipped. He then burned the building down and died in an exchange of fire with law enforcement. Sanford, a Marine combat veteran, had become obsessed with hatred of Mormons after a relationship with a member of the church failed. But in a display of extraordinary generosity, David Butler, an LDS member set up a GiveSendGo page and asked for donations, saying, “One of the families that suffered a terrible loss on that day was the family of Thomas Jacob Sanford, the shooter. Sanford leaves behind a wife and children who must be grieving.” He specified that Sanford left behind a son who suffers from medical challenges, for whom the family tried to raise funds in the past with limited success. So far $293,707 has been raised. “It took my breath away, that this church is so forgiving, and understanding, and caring, and their first thing was to worry about the family that was left behind,” Katie Hamilton, Sanford’s sister, told the Detroit Free Press.

Read it at CBS News

