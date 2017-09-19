Mystery ‘Mad Pooper’ Has Taken S**ts in Front of Same Colorado House for Weeks

A Colorado Springs woman has been, strategically, it seems, taking large dumps in front of the same house for weeks. The runner, whose motives remain murky, has been nicknamed the “Mad Pooper” by the family who lives there.

Cathy Budde says her children first spotted the mystery woman defecating outside of their residence, KKTV reports.

When the kids called for their mother, she went outside to investigate.

“I’m like, ‘Are you serious? Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids?’” Budde recalls asking. “[The woman is] like, ‘Yeah, sorry!’”

Budde says this was the first time they had actually caught the woman in the act, but the “Mad Pooper” has relieved herself outside of their property at least once a week for the last seven weeks.

“Caught her yesterday,” Budde laughed. “She changed up her time a little bit because she knew I was watching.”

The Budde family says they have no idea why the runner chose to haunt their house.

“There's plenty of public restrooms less than a block away from where she's targeting,” Budde says. “This is intentional."

The family has even taken to pleading.

“I put a sign on the wall that’s like, ‘Please, I’m begging you. Please stop,’” Budde says. “She ran by it, like, 15 times yesterday, and she’s still pooped.”

The Colorado Springs Police Department is now on the woman’s tail.

“It’s not something I’ve seen in my career,” says a baffled Sgt. Johnathan Sharketti. “It’s uncharted territory for me.”

The police asked the Buddes for photos of the woman in order to hunt her down.

If you’ve got a poop scoop, don’t hesitate to contact the Falcon division of the Colorado Springs PD at 719-444-7240.