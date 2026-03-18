Mystery Memo Names Ex-Newsmax Exec to Top Voice of America Job

The U.S. Agency for Global Media has named former Newsmax executive Christopher Wallace as the deputy director for Voice of America.

The U.S. government’s international broadcasting service announced Wallace’s appointment in an unsigned staff memo on Wednesday, according to TheWrap, leaving it unclear who named him. The memo was also confirmed by Politico.

The ex-Newsmax executive, also a former Fox News executive producer, was installed after Reagan-appointed District Judge Royce Lamberth shredded former acting USAGM chief Kari Lake on Monday for her illegal tenure and ordered everyone she fired to be given their jobs back.

A federal judge found that Trump loyalist Kari Lake unlawfully ran USAGM for several months. During her tenure, Lake attempted to fire hundreds of VOA staffers at Trump’s behest. Cheney Orr/REUTERS

Lake, 56, was removed from the role earlier this month after Lamberth ruled that she had been running the agency in violation of the law because her appointment was not approved by the Senate.

In the meantime, Trump has nominated Sarah B. Rogers, a senior State Department official and free speech activist, as CEO for USAGM.

During her tenure, Lake had attempted to fire hundreds of VOA staffers at Trump’s behest.

On Monday, Lamberth, 82, ruled that more than 1,000 employees at Voice of America—which the agency oversees and who have spent an entire year on paid administrative leave—be allowed to return to work.

Wallace worked for more than 14 years as a producer at Fox News before becoming Newsmax’s vice president for news and its news director, according to his LinkedIn profile. He left his role at the MAGA-friendly network in October after more than four years. He has also previously worked shorter stints at The Hill, PBS, and CNN.

Trump nominated Sarah B. Rogers as USAGM chief after Lake was ousted; Rogers has not yet been confirmed by the Senate. state.gov

“His decades of broadcast and digital journalism experience, along with his history of leading newsrooms, will help Voice of America continue as we strengthen reporting that reflects the principles of the VOA Charter, and remains a comprehensive and authoritative source of credible and reliable information,” the memo read, according to TheWrap.

“His leadership will also support ongoing efforts to operate more efficiently and effectively strengthen multi-platform delivery as VOA carries out its mission of delivering America’s story and message to audiences living under oppressive regimes around the world.”

Wallace said he was “honored” to join Voice of Ameria in the memo, noting the agency “plays a critically important role by providing accurate reporting and ensuring global audiences clearly understand America’s policies.”

“I look forward to working with all of you to enhance our digital capabilities and ensure that we deliver America’s message to audiences who need it most,” he wrote.

Wallace would likely report to VOA Director Michael Abramowitz at the agency, TheWrap reports.

Lake also attempted to fire Voice of America's director, Michael Abramowitz, who celebrated Lamberth’s ruling on Tuesday. Michael Abramowitz/LinkedIn

Abramowitz, who was president of the independent watchdog organization Freedom House before being appointed as VOA director in June 2024, was also placed on administrative leave by Lake last year.

He celebrated Lamberth’s ruling on LinkedIn on Tuesday.