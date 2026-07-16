Mystery of Missing Multi-Millionaire Solved After 45 Years

More than 45 years after an unidentified woman’s remains were discovered in Riverside County, California, authorities have confirmed they belonged to missing multi-millionaire Thelma Gaston. The 80-year-old real estate investor, who built a fortune estimated at more than $20 million, disappeared in 1981 after a note was left at her Century City home, claiming she had gone to search for her cat. Investigators soon focused on her younger companion, Lawrence Remsen, after discovering forged documents granting him power of attorney and attempts to sell her properties and access her bank accounts. Remsen was convicted of Gaston’s murder and sentenced to life in prison despite initially claiming she died of natural causes and that he disposed of her body in the ocean. Although Gaston’s remains were found buried in a shallow grave later that year, they remained unidentified due to their poor condition. Investigators used genetic genealogy and dental records this year to finally confirm her identity.