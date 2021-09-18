CHEAT SHEET
Mystery of the Empty Tequila Bottles on New Air Force One
Boeing’s new Air Force One jet is still under construction, but it’s already the subject of an investigation. Two empty miniature tequila bottles were found on the VC-25B aircraft at a manufacturing facility in San Antonio, sparking a personnel inquiry by Boeing, according to The Wall Street Journal. Air Force officials have complained multiple times of detritus left on Boeing planes in recent years, including rags and leftover factory packaging. The plane is part of a $3.9 billion deal between Boeing and the federal government for two new Air Force One jets.