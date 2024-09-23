Mystery Over Melania’s Six-Figure Check for Gay Republican Event

Melania Trump was paid $237,500 to speak at a fundraiser for the LGBTQ+ conservative group Log Cabin Republicans this year, but the source of the six-figure paycheck is a mystery.

According to Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosure form, the former first lady, who has been notably absent from her husband’s presidential campaign efforts, was paid to participate in a “speaking engagement” for the conservative LGBTQ group at Mar-a-Lago in April.

The disclosure listed the Log Cabin Republicans as the money’s source. But Charles Moran, the organization’s president, claimed otherwise, telling CNN that the group did not cut Melania’s check.

The former first lady hosted a second Log Cabin Republicans event in July at her New York City penthouse, but it is unknown if she was financially compensated for her participation. The Trump campaign has not yet released the financial disclosure for that period, although, a source familiar with the situation said a similar request for payment was made to a donor ahead of the fundraiser.

The same source said Ric Grenell, former ambassador to Germany and Trump ally, allegedly operated on Melania’s behalf in the business deal.

Grenell posted on X in July about the Log Cabin Republicans event, writing that the former first lady “opened her NYC Penthouse tonight to raise money” for the group.

“It’s the first campaign event ever held at the Trump residence,” he continued. “And we raised $1.4 million in one night. Our goal is to get 50% of the gay vote for Donald Trump.”

Melania has a history of being paid to participate in political events, having received $155,000 from a Trump-aligned super PAC, “Make America Great Again, Again,” for a 2021 speech she gave in Palm Beach, Florida prior to her husband’s third presidential campaign announcement.

Her ties to Log Cabin Republican events began in 2021 when she was the guest of honor at the group’s annual Spirit of Lincoln Gala. The following year, Melania received $250,000 for an event put on by the group after the former president announced his re-election bid. That event was one of three in 2022 for which she received at least a quarter million dollars to attend, the other two being an engagement in Florida and an evening for a California group, Fix California, founded by Grenell.

Sources also allege that Grenell has assisted the former first lady with other business ventures.

While former government officials having speaking and appearance fees for events aside from political fundraisers is unprecedented, spokespeople for Jill Biden, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, and Bill Clinton say they were not paid for any fundraising appearances during a political campaign.

As for Melania’s motives, Stephanie Grisham, a former Trump White House press secretary and top aide to former first lady turned Trump critic, said, “She’s been so disconnected with this campaign and so absent that I could see her saying, ‘If I’m going to put my time in, I will get paid for this.’”

“Even when we were in the White House, she was always so concerned about people making money off of her because she felt it was money she should be earning,” Grisham added.

The former first lady has her hands in a multitude of side hustles, the most recent being Christmas ornaments, jewelry, and a memoir. Over the past year, Melania earned more than $330,000 through a licensing agreement connected to digital trading cards, also known as NFTs.

She will reportedly sit for her first interview in more than two years to promote her upcoming tell-all book, slated for release on Oct. 8, with Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt on Thursday.