Mystery Shrouds Roblox’s Two-Day Outage
The burritos are not to blame. That’s what Roblox said Saturday in a statement about a two-day outage that some thought might have been triggered by a $1 million Chipotle giveaway. While Roblox says the promotion was not the cause of the gaming platform’s outage and that it has also ruled out hackers, it’s also not saying exactly what the problem is or when kids can expect it to return to service. “We are in the process of performing the necessary engineering and maintenance work to get Roblox back up and running as soon as possible,” it said, according to The Verge.