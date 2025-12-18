Mystery Surrounds Death of ‘Pulp Fiction’ Actor
The death of Pulp Fiction actor Peter Greene is a mystery to authorities days after his body was found inside his New York City apartment. Greene, 60, was found dead Friday inside his Manhattan residence after police were called to conduct a welfare check, TMZ reported. The New York City medical examiner has not yet classified the cause of death and has not ruled out homicide, suicide, drugs, or another medical issue, according to the outlet. Sources told TMZ that Greene’s neighbors first raised concerns after hearing music playing from his apartment for several days. Building management was alerted and contacted police, who then entered the unit. Officers told the outlet that Greene’s body showed injuries, but authorities said it remains unclear how those injuries were sustained or whether they contributed to his death. Greene, known for his roles in Pulp Fiction and The Mask was still actively working. His manager, Gregg Edwards, told the New York Post that Greene was preparing to begin filming the independent thriller Mascots alongside actor Mickey Rourke in January. Edwards remembered Greene as a deeply committed actor and close friend. “Truly one of the great actors of our generation,” he told the outlet. “His heart was as big as there was. I’m going to miss him.”