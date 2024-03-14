Actress Robyn Bernard was found dead in an open field this week in San Jacinto, California, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. But before her death, she’d fallen on hard times and was suspected to be homeless, according to a small news outlet in the area.

Bernard appeared in 145 episodes of the soap opera General Hospital from 1984 to 1990, where she played singer Terry Brock. The Texas native also appeared in shows like Simon & Simon, Whiz Kids, and The Facts of Life before her last known role in 2002’s Voice From the High School, but was best known for her work on the ABC soap opera.

She enjoyed connecting with fans about her work on the show until at least 2014, according to Eric Ackerman, a member of the General Hospital Fan Club who helps find past talent to reunite at its annual fan event each year.

“I didn’t know Robyn well,” he told The Daily Beast. “We worked together on an event just one time, and she was hard to keep tabs on after that.” Ackerman last saw Bernard in 2014. “As far as I know, it was her last public appearance,” he says.

He also says that the last time he tried to track Bernard down for the event, she wasn’t in the best position to attend. “When we attempted to invite her to an event in 2018, we learned she had been involved in a fire at a trailer park,” he says.

Ackerman adds that he remembers hearing that Bernard reunited with her father Jerry Wayne Bernard and her Wings actress sister Crystal Bernard after the fire. “I believe at one point, Robyn and Crystal were living with their dad in Glendale, but this is going back to 2014,” he says, “I’m not sure what the family dynamic has been since then.”

“After that,” he adds, “she was presumably missing, with no one knowing where exactly she was.”

Local San Jacinto news site Action EYE may have filled in the blank of those mystery years, as the outlet reports that Bernard was known locally to be homeless after she lost her mobile home in a fire.

Commenters on the site’s Facebook post about Bernard remember her as a “sweet” woman they’d see around the area and offer food and water to.

“‘I'll never forget, when Robyn left the event that day, she said, ‘This was the happiest day of my life,’” Ackerman adds. “She loved her co-stars and the fanfare.” Bernard was 64 years old.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Jerry Wayne Bernard and Crystal Bernard for comment and has not received a response.