This Performance-Enhancing Ring Vibrator Is Perfect for Couples

CAME FOR THE VIBES

You’ll be their favorite seat in the house with MysteryVibes’s new Tenuto Mini vibrator.

Davon Singh
A person holding MysteryVibe's Tenuto Mini Vibrator on a bed with white bed sheets.
MysteryVibe

Sex toys are a fun and spicy way to add more excitement to the bedroom. However, most are designed for solo pleasure—which is a lot less exciting.MysteryVibe solved this issue with its Tenuto 2 vibrator. Now, MysteryVibe has improved its design and effectiveness in the new Tenuto Mini.

The secret to the Tenuto Mini is the three robust motors that deliver powerful vibrations on key erogenous zones at the head or base of the penis. It’s made with a water-resistant and flexible silicone that fits most penis sizes, soft or hard. The vibrations stimulate the penis to increase blood flow and arousal for harder erections.

Tenuto Mini
30% off the original price
Buy At MysteryVibe$174

Free Shipping

However, that’s not all this small-yet-mighty vibrator can do. The Tenuto Mini keeps men harder longer. Slide the vibrator down to the base of the penis to gently constrict blood flow, extending performance and pleasure. Plus, those powerful motors don’t forget the clit exists, stimulating it as well for mind-blowing pleasure.

Everything can be controlled via buttons on the vibrator itself or Bluetooth with the free companion app—opening up a whole new avenue of pleasure and play. With the app, you or your partner can explore and control 16 different vibrational intensity levels, fine-tuning the vibrator to both of your likings. Once you nailed it, save the vibration patterns for quick access for the next time. The only limitation is your imagination. Worried about privacy? MysteryVibe thought of that. The packaging is discreet and—as a bonus—the shipping is free.

