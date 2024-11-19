Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sex toys are a fun and spicy way to add more excitement to the bedroom. However, most are designed for solo pleasure—which is a lot less exciting. MysteryVibe solved this issue with its Tenuto 2 vibrator. Now, MysteryVibe has improved its design and effectiveness in the new Tenuto Mini .

The secret to the Tenuto Mini is the three robust motors that deliver powerful vibrations on key erogenous zones at the head or base of the penis. It’s made with a water-resistant and flexible silicone that fits most penis sizes, soft or hard. The vibrations stimulate the penis to increase blood flow and arousal for harder erections.

Tenuto Mini 30% off the original price Buy At MysteryVibe $ 174 Free Shipping

However, that’s not all this small-yet-mighty vibrator can do. The Tenuto Mini keeps men harder longer. Slide the vibrator down to the base of the penis to gently constrict blood flow, extending performance and pleasure. Plus, those powerful motors don’t forget the clit exists, stimulating it as well for mind-blowing pleasure.