Race Car Driver, Former ‘Mythbusters’ Host Jessi Combs Dies at 36
Read it at Road and Track
Jessi Combs—a car racer, builder, and former host of Mythbusters—died in a car crash Tuesday at the age of 36. According to Road and Track, Combs was attempting to break her own land-speed record in a dry lake bed in Oregon and crashed shortly after 4 p.m. local time. Combs had set the land-speed record in 2013 by driving 398 mph in a jet-powered vehicle. She also reached over 483 mph in the same vehicle late last year, though the run was not recognized by governing bodies. In addition to hosting Discovery’s Mythbusters, she also made appearances on automotive shows like Xtreme 4x4, Overhaulin’, and All Girls Garage. Her team member, Terry Madden, confirmed her death on Instagram Wednesday.