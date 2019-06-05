La Luz Del Mundo Leader Charged With Child Sex Crimes in Los Angeles

The leader of La Luz del Mundo—a Mexican church that claims to have more than one million followers around the world—has been charged with a string of child sex crimes in Los Angeles. According to The New York Times, the allegations against Naasón Joaquín García include that he forced children to have sex and made them pose naked for photos. He was reportedly arrested Monday at Los Angeles International Airport—two others affiliated with the church were also arrested, and authorities are looking for a fourth person. Prosecutors allege García has four victims, including three children. The charges include rape and human trafficking. “Crimes like those alleged in this complaint have no place in our society. Period,” said Attorney General Xavier Becerra of California. “We must not turn a blind eye to sexual violence and trafficking in our state.” García, 50, is considered by La Luz del Mundo to be an apostle of Jesus Christ.