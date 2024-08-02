NABJ Prez Alleges Real Reason Trump Delayed His Convention Appearance
BAD TO WORSE
Donald Trump reportedly delayed his appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists’ annual convention because he refused to be fact-checked in real-time on stage. That’s according to Ken Lemon, the NABJ’s president, who detailed to Axios why Trump pushed back his appearance by more than an hour on Wednesday. Lemon said Trump’s team asked organizers pre-event, “‘Can you not fact check? He’s not going to take the stage if you fact-check.’” Trump’s team blamed the delay on audio problems before he eventually joined a panel of Black journalists who questioned him on election issues. Lemon conceded there were audio problems, but she said they were “resolved very quickly.” Lemon said she was preparing a statement to read to the crowd about Trump’s refusal to appear with fact-checking, but, as she was finishing it up, the former president walked on stage. Once there, Trump, 78, unleashed his new, highly-controversial attack line against Kamala Harris that called her ethnicity into question and claimed that she “happened to turn back” in recent years to benefit herself politically.