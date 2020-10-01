Florida Teacher Ordered to Take Down BLM Flag Is Out of a Job
‘NOT A GOOD FIT’
A South Florida teacher who refused to remove a Black Lives Matter flag after a parent complaint is out a job because administrators decided she was not “a good fit.” Dozens of alumni of the North Broward Preparatory School have signed a petition condemning the private academy’s actions and demanding the school let teachers display the BLM message in their classrooms. Local10 reports that the school says it asked algebra instructor Nadine Cutler to remove the banner because “we do not permit our teachers to promote their own political or social activist views in the classroom.” It continued, “We value the culture that we have created here at NBPS, and understand that from time to time a few individuals discover that they are not a good fit for our community. This was the case today with a new member of our middle school faculty who resigned.” Cutler says she was essentially forced out but doesn’t regret her decision.