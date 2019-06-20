Nadler Calls Hope Hicks ‘Ms. Lewandowski’ Three Times During Closed-Door Interview

Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), called Hope Hicks “Ms. Lewandowski” three times during a closed-door interview on Wednesday, according to a recently released transcript. The second time Nadler called Hicks by the wrong name, he realized he had erred. “Ms. Lewandowski—sorry—Ms. Hicks, read the next two sentences also if you have it,” he said. After apologizing, Nadler repeated his mistake to Hick’s dismay. “Ms. Lewandowski, I think, in reading this—” he said, before being interrupted. “My name is Ms. Hicks,” Hicks said. “I'm sorry, Ms. Hicks. I'm preoccupied,” Nadler responded. Hicks and Lewandowski were rumored to be romantically involved in the past, and were reportedly caught in a yelling match on a Manhattan sidewalk in 2016. Hicks told the committee during the interview that she and Lewandowski interacted “every day” during the campaign and spoke “daily” during the transition.