Nadler: Mueller ‘Wants to Testify in Private’

Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said in an MSNBC interview Thursday night that Special Counsel Robert Mueller “wants to testify in private” regarding his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign. When asked by MSNBC host Rachel Maddow why Mueller does not want to make his testimony public, Nadler said, “I don't know why,” speculating that Mueller does not want to be part of a “political spectacle.” “He envisions himself, correctly, as a man of great rectitude, and apolitical, and he doesn’t want to participate in anything he might regard as a political spectacle.” Nadler said a transcript of the testimony would be made publicly available. “We want him to come in and testify, we want others to come in and testify,” he said. “There are a lot of people who should come in and testify who the administration is saying they will not permit to testify...We think it's important for the American people to hear from him and to hear his answers to questions about the report.”