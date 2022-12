Naftali Bennett, the politician described by David Remnick in the New Yorker as the paladin of Israel's far-right, calls for military service by the ultra-Orthodox in his first speech to the Knesset. This is news, maybe big news.

"My Haredi brothers, army service is also a mitzvah, no less than that," he said. "It cannot be that they [the Haredim] won't serve in the army. It cannot be that they won't bear the economic burden. This is clear to the Haredim as well."