Japanese Mayor Grosses Out Athletes by Taking a Bite of Olympian’s Gold Medal as COVID Cases Jump
YUCK
Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura says he forgot his position when he took an exaggerated bite of a local Olympian’s gold medal, giving some Japanese athletes a major ick. Softball pitcher Miu Goto had placed her gold medal around Kawamura’s neck during a celebratory press conference when the mayor tugged down his face mask and chomped down despite concerns about the rampant spread of COVID-19. A few athletes expressed their disgust on Twitter, but it was Toyota Motors that was just as revolted. The car giant is one of Nagoya’s biggest employers and owns the team Goto plays for, the Red Terriers. In a statement, the company expressed disappointment that Kawamura was “unable to feel admiration and respect” for Goto, calling his actions “extremely regrettable.”
After the statement from Toyota, Kawamura released a televised apology, saying that he bit the medal to express affection. “Winning a gold medal was something I very much admired. If I caused any trouble, I am sorry.”