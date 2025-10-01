Naked Baby Loses Lawsuit Against Nirvana

Skydiver Survives 11,000 Foot Fall After Parachutes Fail to Open
MIRACULOUS
A 25-year-old skydiver, fell 11,000 feet after two of his parachutes failed to open. Mitchell Deakin flew from the U.K. in hopes to stick a tandem jump with instructor Jiron Arcos Ponce in the Nevada desert for his birthday. Neither the main nor emergency parachutes opened, spinning the pair out of control. The two landed at 35 to 45 mph, according to police. Both of the jumpers survived but were airlifted to the University Medical Center in Las Vegas for medical attention. Deakin suffered a fractured pelvis, broken ribs, a perforated lung, and a kidney laceration. The skydiver’s mother reported that he is recovering and is now able to walk with the help of a frame. Deakin’s girlfriend, Isabel Clacher, posted on a GoFundMe page to raise money for his medical bills: “This has been extremely traumatic for him and his family and friends, as he is so far away from home.” Ponce, 45, remained in critical condition as of last Thursday. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMP) and the United States Parachute Association (USPA) have opened an investigation to make sense of the incident.