Naked Baby Loses Lawsuit Against Nirvana

With Thanksgiving and the holidays just around the corner, now’s the perfect time to invest in cookware essentials so you can whip up delicious meals that keep your guests coming back for seconds (and thirds). Currently on sale, these curated picks from QVC are must-have pieces for every level of home chef.

6.5-qt Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven Originally $364 Buy At QVC $ 320 Free Shipping

This cast-iron Dutch oven from Le Creuset is ideal for slow cooking, roasting, braising, and frying. Its enameled interior resists staining and prevents food from sticking. Thanks to the cast-iron construction, this Dutch oven heats evenly, and its depth reduces boil-overs and messy splatters.

Cast Iron 2.75-qt Traditional Saucepan Originally $268 Buy At QVC $ 225 Free Shipping

Picture this: it’s a Saturday afternoon, and you’re laughing with friends while the rich aroma of a hearty Bolognese sauce fills your home. This Le Creuset saucepan can make moments like that—and more—a reality. The saucepan’s curved interior and rounded base make stirring effortless, while the extended helper handles make it a breeze to transfer from stovetop to table.

Avobagel Garlic Peeler And Ratchet Chopper Originally $24 Buy At QVC $ 15

Preparing ingredients like garlic, ginger, and shallots is important but tedious. That’s where this clever peeler and chopper set comes in. It easily peels tough skins and the ratchet chopper finely dices ingredients in no time.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.