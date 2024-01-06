CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Naked Man Arrested After ‘Cannonball’ Into Bass Pro Shop Aquarium

    SWIMMIN WITH THE FISHES

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    The exterior of Bass Pro Shops Outdoor world.

    Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    Police arrested an Alabama man on Friday after he crashed his car outside a Bass Pro Shop, stripped naked and leapt into an aquarium in the store for over five minutes, the Associated Press reported, citing local authorities. The nude man stood under the waterfall after making a “cannonball” jump into the water, according to Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin. The man eventually climbed out of the massive aquarium to shout at two police officers before diving back in. He was arrested after his second exit from the aquarium and faces charges of criminal mischief, public lewdness, and disorderly conduct.

    Read it at The Associated Press