Naked Man Arrested After ‘Cannonball’ Into Bass Pro Shop Aquarium

Police arrested an Alabama man on Friday after he crashed his car outside a Bass Pro Shop, stripped naked and leapt into an aquarium in the store for over five minutes, the Associated Press reported, citing local authorities. The nude man stood under the waterfall after making a “cannonball” jump into the water, according to Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin. The man eventually climbed out of the massive aquarium to shout at two police officers before diving back in. He was arrested after his second exit from the aquarium and faces charges of criminal mischief, public lewdness, and disorderly conduct.