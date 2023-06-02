CHEAT SHEET
    Man’s Naked Vatican Altar Stunt Was Apparently About Ukraine

    A general view of Saint Peter’s Square is seen as the faithful gather during Pope Francis’ Palm Sunday mass at the Vatican, March 24, 2013.

    Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters

    A visitor to the Vatican on Thursday took off his clothes and ran on to the main altar in St. Peter’s Basilica in an apparent protest against the war in Ukraine, according to reports. Images shared online and in Italian media show the man standing on the altar with a message daubed on his back saying the children of Ukraine need to be saved. A Vatican source told Reuters that the man also had what the news agency described as “self-inflicted cuts on his body from his fingernails.” The man, who has not been identified, was handed over by Vatican guards to local police.

