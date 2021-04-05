CHEAT SHEET
Naked Models Arrested in Dubai After Balcony Photoshoot
A group of women who posed naked on a balcony in Dubai have been arrested and could face prison after videos appeared on social media in the United Arab Emirates. The group of about 20 women were models taking part in a photoshoot at an apartment in the exclusive Dubai Marina area. Images were captured by people in neighboring skyscrapers and began circulating on WhatsApp on Saturday night. Police subsequently said they had arrested the women. They added that they had registered a criminal case against them and that the women had “been referred to the public prosecution for further legal action.” They could face a fine of as much as 5,000 dirham ($13,000) or a six-month jail term.