This Wine Brand Is Offering $100 Off Wine Cases—Just in Time for Valentine’s Day
ALL NATURAL
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Are you looking for the perfect gift for your significant other or Galentine for Valentine’s Day? After dry January, many of us could use a glass of wine (or two), and we’ve found a great wine subscription that will help save you up to 60 percent off—for Valentine’s Day and beyond. Naked Wines works directly with independent winemakers to offer the market’s top-quality wines delivered to your door for up to 60 percent less, leaving you with premium wine without the steep markup.
Naked Wines 12-Pack
According to Naked Wines, wine consumers pay up to twice the amount in the United States compared to the rest of the world due to wholesalers’ massive profit margins. Naked Wines strips those hidden fees and allows you to support indie wine markers while testing out the best wines from around the globe. This February, get an exclusive $100 off your first 12-pack of Naked Wines, along with a free bottle of sparkling Brut Rose. The best part? Naked Wines will credit you a free bottle of wine to your account if you don’t like the one you received, so it’s a win-win.
