Man Drowns Trying to Rescue Naked Woman Who Jumped in Ohio River
‘I HAVE TO TRY TO HELP HER’
A woman in a “trance” walked naked down Louisville’s Main Street on Thursday night before jumping into the Ohio river, where a man died trying to save her. Two attorneys, Zach Berry and David Lambertus, watched the woman, who ultimately drowned, from their office window as she made her way through the city. Berry told the Courier-Journal that Lambertus said, “I have to try to help her,” so the pair followed the woman to the riverfront. Berry warned Lambertus against rescuing her—as she was already in the water about 40 yards away—but another man stepped out of his car, stripped down to his boxers and jumped into the river to rescue the woman. The man quickly went under the powerful current, as the woman swam downstream with it. “She made it incredibly far,” Berry recalled. “It was horrible knowing you can’t save someone, then watching them die,” he said. Neither of the bodies have been recovered yet, according to local authorities. Louisville Metro Police spokesman cautioned bystanders to call 911 and to not “make yourself a victim.”
