Naked Woman Pulled From Florida Storm Drain Says She Was Trapped for 3 Weeks
A 43 year-old Florida woman who was found naked inside a storm drain on Tuesday says she was trapped in the underground system for three weeks, the Sun Sentinel reports. The woman told police that she went for a swim in a West Delray canal on March 3, when she opened a door that guided her to a chain of tunnels. After going through multiple tunnels, the woman got lost and couldn’t navigate her way back, a police report says. The drainage system eventually led to the downtown area of Delray Beach on Atlantic Avenue, where she was found on Tuesday after a passerby heard the woman yelling from a sewer and called 911. She was missing for 20 days. The woman reportedly has a history of issues of mental health and drug addiction issues.