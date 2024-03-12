Name of Beyonce’s New Country Album Revealed

Beyoncé’s has announced the name of her forthcoming country music album: Cowboy Carter.

On Tuesday afternoon, Beyoncé published a pre-order link on her Instagram story, and new merchandise and art quickly populated her website. The album will be released March 28, and is part of her project to reclaim Black music.

The album art depicts a red, white, and blue sash draped over a deep brown leather saddle, with silver trims. The sash reads “COWBOY CARTER,” in a simple Western font.

During the Super Bowl, Queen B kept her fans on their toes by announcing the release of new music during a Verizon ad spot with actor Tony Hale. Minutes later she announced Act II, a new project to follow the success of her three-part Renaissance. By the next morning, “16 CARRIAGES” and “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” were widely available.

The Queen of Country, Dolly Parton herself, has said how excited she is for Beyonce’s foray into country music. “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Parton wrote on Instagram. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single.”

Parton also said she had given Beyonce the rights to cover her hit “Jolene,” though whether or not it will appear on the album has yet to be confirmed.