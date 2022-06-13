Names Released of 31 Patriot Front Members Arrested at Pride Event in Idaho
UNMASKED
All 31 Patriot Front members busted en route to a Pride event in Idaho on Saturday have been identified. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office released the names and pictures of the suspects on Sunday, the day after they were intercepted en route to a Pride in the Park event armed with a smoke grenade, riot gear, and paperwork that police described as resembling an operations plan. Cops found the group inside the back of a U-Haul box truck after being tipped off about a “little army” by a concerned member of the public. They were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to riot in Coeur d’Alene and bonded out of the Kootenai County Jail as of Sunday afternoon. A report from the Anti-Defamation League describes Patriot Front as a white-nationalist group which specializes in racist propaganda, vandalism, and “flash demonstrations” intended to intimidate minorities.