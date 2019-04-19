HIT THE BOOKS

Oregon Novelist Charged With Killing Husband Bookmarked Article on ‘10 Ways to Cover Up a Murder,’ Records Allege

Audrey McNamara

Reporter

The author of an essay titled “How To Murder Your Husband,” who is charged with murdering her husband, also saved an online listicle detailing ways to conceal a murder, according to new court documents. Nancy Crampton-Brophy, a romance novelist, is accused of gunning down her chef husband in Portland, Oregon. She had an article titled “10 ways to cover up a murder” bookmarked on an iTunes account she shared with her spouse, a probable cause affidavit shows. Her husband, Daniel Brophy, was found shot in a kitchen at the culinary school at which he taught. Surveillance video captured Crampton-Brophy driving near her husband’s work around the time he was shot. She had also recently purchased a 9mm handgun—the same weapon used in Brophy’s killing, court records show.

In Brophy’s now-infamous essay, “How To Murder Your Husband,” she writes about the importance of evading detective work. “As a romantic suspense writer, I spend a lot of time thinking about murder and, consequently, about police procedure,” Brophy wrote. “After all, if the murder is supposed to set me free, I certainly don’t want to spend any time in jail.”

    Read it at The Oregonian

    Woman Charged in Husband’s Death Researched Murder: Records