Nancy Grace Joins Fox News’ Streaming Service Fox Nation
Former HLN host Nancy Grace will be featured on the Fox Nation streaming service in a new show set to premiere in January, the Associated Press reports. The Fox Nation show will show Grace recording her podcast and SiriusXM radio show five days a week. Crime Stories with Nancy Grace is modeled after Grace’s popular cable news program that ran for over a decade on HLN. Fox’s streaming service, currently priced at $65 a year, has reportedly found success with shows that deviate from Fox News’ typical political coverage—with some popular shows featuring America’s historical landmarks and national parks. This comes after former CBS correspondent Lara Logan also signed with the streaming service to host a documentary series covering media bias, immigration, and other topics.