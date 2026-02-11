Nancy Guthrie Surveillance Video Gives New Clues in Probe
Authorities investigating Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance are zeroing in on what the suspected kidnapper wore in new surveillance footage from her home in hopes of identifying him. The masked figure is seen in footage released Tuesday approaching Guthrie’s front door in Tucson wearing gloves, a backpack, and what appears to be a gun holster. Investigators are now working to trace the origin of the items —identifying which local stores may have sold them and reviewing surveillance video to track down the buyer, according to TMZ. Nancy, who is Today Show host Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, has been missing since Jan. 31. The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Office believe one of three ransom notes in the case came from an individual in the Tucson area. On Tuesday, a FedEx driver was detained as a person of interest in the case but released soon afterward without any charges.