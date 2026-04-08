Mace Blasts Bondi’s Bid to Wriggle Out of Epstein Grilling

Fired Attorney General Pam Bondi is trying to avoid testifying under oath about her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, but Republican Rep. Nancy Mace won’t let her off the hook.

“Pam Bondi cannot escape accountability simply because she no longer holds the office of Attorney General,” Mace’s office said in a statement. “Our motion to subpoena Pam Bondi, which was passed by the Oversight Committee, was for Bondi by name, not by title.”

“She will still have to appear before the Oversight Committee for a sworn deposition,” it continued. “The American people deserve answers, and we expect her to appear as soon as a new date is set.”

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace is demanding former Attorney General Pam Bondi still appear for a deposition after the Justice Department said she would not comply with a subpoena because she was no longer attorney general. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Mace joined Democrats to subpoena Bondi to appear before the committee on April 14. But the Justice Department is trying to get her out of it.

A spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee revealed on Wednesday that the Justice Department said Bondi would not appear for her scheduled deposition next Tuesday because she’s no longer attorney general and was subpoenaed in her capacity as attorney general.

“The Committee will contact Pam Bondi’s personal counsel to discuss next steps regarding scheduling her deposition,” the spokesperson said.

President Donald Trump interacts with then General Attorney Pam Bondi, on March 23. Democrats have accused her of participating in a cover-up over the Epstein files. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

As Mace pointed out, Bondi was not subpoenaed as the attorney general. She urged committee Chairman James Comer to reaffirm Bondi is legally obligated to appear.

Mace teamed up with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna to send Comer a letter on Tuesday before the Justice Department tried to get Bondi out of testifying. It noted the Justice Department has still not complied with the Esptein Files Transparency Act.

The letter told Comer that her being fired does not diminish the committee’s interest in getting her sworn testimony on the Epstein files withheld by the department under her leadership.

Survivors of the convicted sex offender on Wednesday slammed the Justice Department’s move and also urged Comer to pursue her sworn testimony.

“The Department of Justice’s mishandling of the Epstein files not only betrayed the trust of survivors, but has left us with critical questions unanswered,” said Maria and Annie Farmer. “Until Bondi’s deposition happens and her testimony is given under oath, we will continue asking Congress to use every lever possible to ensure justice is served.”

Then-Attorney General Pam Bondi speaking to reporters alongside Deputy Todd Blanche after meeting with lawmakers behind closed doors last month, which prompted Democrats to accuse her of trying to avoid testifying under oath. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Democrats were also furious with the DOJ’s attempt to dodge Bondi being grilled.

“She must come in to testify immediately, and if she defies the subpoena, we will begin contempt charges in Congress,” House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Robert Garcia warned.

Fellow Democratic Rep. Summer Lee, who clashed with Comer when Bondi and now-Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche came to meet with the committee members last month, predicted Republicans would drag their feet.

Bondi claimed she had a month to transition out of her role as attorney general after Trump announced her exit last week. Now the Justice Department is indicating she won’t be in the role by the time she’s scheduled to testify next Tuesday.

Her deputy, Todd Blanche, has assumed the title “Acting Attorney General,” but even he would not specify this week when Bondi’s exact last day would be.

She remains listed as the attorney general on the Justice Department’s website and social media, further puncturing the administration’s own excuse for why she won’t comply with the subpoena.