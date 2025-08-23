GOP Rep. Nancy Mace—who is currently running as a South Carolina gubernatorial candidate—was reportedly forced to cancel a Thursday speech after nearly no one bothered to show up.

Mace was set to address a local chapter of the far-right organization Moms for Liberty, but changed course after only eight people showed up, My Horry News reported. Mace reportedly slunk away backstage to avoid addressing the situation directly, before pivoting to speaking with those in attendance individually—and taking some questions from the media, of course.

Event organizers had reportedly hoped 100 people would show.

Nancy Mace Reuters

South Carolinians will head to the polls to vote for their new governor on Nov. 3. Incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican, is not running due to term limits.

Mace, who announced her gubernatorial bid earlier this month, is one of five Republicans currently vying for the state’s top job.

In announcing her run on August 4, Mace embraced her firebrand reputation when she declared: “I didn’t come to join the club. They don’t want me, and I don’t want them.”

“I came to hold the line,” Mace continued. “They said stay quiet; I spoke up. They said sit down; I stood up. They said play nice, and I fought back.”

Mace has attempted to clamp onto President Donald Trump’s coattails by stoking MAGA mayhem by attacking Democratic-led bills, policies and positions—describing herself as “Trump in heels” as she publicly pleaded for his support in her race for governor, ABC News reported.

Mace told press at her flop event that her campaign is “winning by double digits everywhere, but particularly with folks who support the president.”

But her political ploys have often left her very publicly with egg on her face.

A visibly angry Mace lost her cool with a reporter two weeks ago after she was fact-checked during a town hall at Veterans Café and Grill in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. After Mace claimed credit for the state’s infrastructure upgrades tied to the Inflation Reduction Act, the reporter called Mace out for voting against it, leading to fireworks.

“You’re very confused,” Mace said, outraged, before going on the attack. “You’re a raging Democrat… a raging leftist with that kind of questioning. And I would say, as a woman, like, you might wanna think about how you view other women.”

In another painfully awkward public moment, Mace claimed that she likes to unwind by watching ICE deportation raids—a comment that was ripped across X as a crude attempt to position herself as head ICE Barbie over Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.