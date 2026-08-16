Nancy Mace Debuts Heavily Tatted New Look

MAGA exile Nancy Mace is embracing her right to bare arms.

The GOP congresswoman showed off her brand-new tattoos as she went sleeveless on her new YouTube podcast, “Get Maced.”

The South Carolina Republican, 48, first revealed in a February Politico profile that she had gotten nine tattoos in rapid succession, but used her new podcast to debut them last week.

Nancy Mace/YouTube

Nancy Mace/YouTube

Mace told Politico she got the ink between late 2023 and early 2024 as she dealt with a breakup with her fiancé and losing all of her congressional staffers, and that they were a way to help her “reclaim” her body and feel “the pain that I need to feel.”

Nancy Mace/YouTube

Among her new tattoos is the quote, “Mrs. Dalloway said she would buy the flowers herself,” the first sentence of Virginia Woolf’s most critically acclaimed novel Mrs. Dalloway.

Nancy Mace/YouTube

Her new “Get Maced” podcast, an avenue for Mace to comment on current events, marks her latest attempt to stay relevant after a string of major defeats at the hands of the South Carolina electorate.

Last August, she announced a gubernatorial bid for 2026 in South Carolina, but was trounced in the Republican primary. In her bid for governor, she vacated her congressional seat, leaving the state’s first district up for grabs after her current term ends in January.

Following the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham last month, people speculated whether Mace would throw her hat in the ring for his open seat. However, she announced on July 20 that she would remain in her current seat through the rest of her term.

The Republican firebrand was a proud ally of President Donald Trump until her support for the Epstein Files Transparency Act, spurred by her Republican colleague Thomas Massie, created a rift between her and Trump.

Mace joined Massie's Republican revolt to release the Epstein files in their entirety. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

Mace told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo last month that her split with Trump “may have ended” her future political aspirations.