Rep. Nancy Mace and Her Longtime Fiancé Call It Quits, Report Says

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and her longtime fiancé Patrick Bryant have reportedly called it quits. Bryant and Mace have called off their 18-month engagement and have since become locked in a messy fight over the two pricey properties they bought together, according to the Daily Mail, citing unnamed sources. The fight comes as Mace’s office bleeds staffers, in part because of her open discussion of her sex life among staff, according to the report. Mace was part of the eight Republicans who succeded in ousting former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a vote that reportedly drove a rift between her and her chief of staff, who she ultimately fired.