Politics

Nancy Mace Immediately Picks a Fight With New Transgender Colleague

‘CULTURE WARS’

Transgender congresswoman-elect Sarah McBride quickly called her out.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt
Nancy Mace
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, weeks after the first openly transgender person was elected to Congress, introduced a bill banning transgender women from using women’s bathrooms in the Capitol and in House offices.

“Biological men do not belong in private women’s spaces. Period. Full stop. End of story,” the congresswoman wrote in a social media post announcing the resolution. The bill hopes to prevent members and staff “using single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex.”

When questioned on the Capitol steps, Mace doubled down, saying her move was specifically aimed at congresswoman-elect Sarah McBride “and more.” “If we can’t do it here, we can’t do it anywhere,” Mace said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sarah McBride doesn’t get a say here,” Mace also posted.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene backed Mace while misgendering McBride, claiming they are “not allowed to use our women’s restrooms, our women’s gym, our locker rooms and our spaces that are specified for women.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson told Axios, “We’re going to talk about that. We’re working on the issue.”

Within the hour, McBride, who made history earlier this month, condemned Mace for “manufacturing culture wars.”

“This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing,” the Delaware state senator said in a statement. “We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care, and child care, not manufacturing culture wars.”

History Made as First Openly Trans Person Elected to House'PROUD'
William Vaillancourt
Sarah McBride

The top Democrat on the House Administration Committee, which handles how things operate in the lower legislature and in the Capitol, made a similar point.

“I think we have a lot of problems in America,” New York Rep. Joe Morelle told Axios. “I don’t think spending time worrying about the restrooms is an order of priority here. I think Nancy Mace should focus on other things.”

William Vaillancourt

William Vaillancourt

12WCV

william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsMusk’s ‘Massive Blow-Up’ With Trump Aide Rocks Mar-a-Lago
Josh Fiallo
politicsTrump Says It’s ‘TRUE’ He Will Declare National Emergency and Use Military to Mass Deport Millions
Sean Craig
politicsTrump Pick Matt Gaetz Accused of Participating in Up to 10 Drug-Fueled Orgies
Will Neal
politics‘Mother of MAGA’ Sarah Palin Fumes at Trump Cabinet Snub
Grace Harrington
politics‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Make Nice With Trump After Years of Being Bitter Enemies
Dan Ladden-Hall