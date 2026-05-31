Nancy Mace Launches Desperate Bid to Win Trump Back

Rep. Nancy Mace has credited herself with winning millions of dollars for Donald Trump amid a flood of posts she unleashed after the president snubbed her to endorse her opponent.

The South Carolina Republican, who’s running for the GOP nomination for governor in a crowded primary, had reportedly sought an endorsement from Trump for weeks before he delivered a humiliating blow Friday and came out in support of her opponent, Pamela Evette.

Mace, whose personal account on X still features a banner image of her proudly posing with Trump, initially reacted to the snub by attributing it to her support for releasing the Epstein Files, saying in a statement that she recognized she “put the likelihood of an endorsement on the line when I demanded transparency on the Epstein files.”

But she seemed to make clear there were no hard feelings, sharing a photo of Trump on Saturday and hailing his leadership for making America “the most respected country.”

The interview that won President Donald Trump $15 million dollars. pic.twitter.com/mKm04Keikm — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) May 31, 2026

On Sunday, she took it even further, sharing video of a 2024 interview she did with ABC News that prompted Trump to file a defamation lawsuit against the network.

“The interview that won President Donald Trump $15 million dollars,” she wrote on X, apparently suggesting that she had helped to secure him the $15 million payout the network agreed to pay to settle the lawsuit.

In the video interview, Mace—herself a victim of rape—branded host George Stephanopoulos “disgusting” for, as she put it, trying to “shame” her for her support of Trump.

Mace followed up the apparent reminder to Trump with a photo of the two holding their thumbs up together and smiling, with a quote attributed to Trump that said: “She’s a fighter, I know about that.”

Donald Trump endorsed a different contender for South Carolina on Friday, and Mace has reminded him of the good times. X/@NancyMace

Mace also embarked on a posting spree aimed at her opponents in the Republican primary, writing in one: “Hearing Pam Evette has just dropped out of our final debate before the June 9th primary.”

“Guess she didn’t want to answer any questions about picking the Governor’s son as her Lt. Governor - and too rich and privileged to face my questions about why she’s using fake AI videos to lie about me and other candidates. PAM is a SCAM. Don’t fall for it.”

In another attack against Trump’s new favorite, Mace wrote: “If you have to use crazy fake videos and make up the wildest things about your opponent, that says a lot more about your character than it ever will about mine.

“I have approached this election with the highest integrity. I have kept my head held high. And I have not desperately spread lies about my opponents. There is no honor in the way Pamela Evette has behaved. But I doubt she carries any shame.”

Alongside bashing her contender Pamela Evette, Mace has suggested that her work toward releasing the Epstein files may have been held against her. X/@NancyMace