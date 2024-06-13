Nancy Mace Says She Hasn’t Done Anything Wrong With Those Expenses
‘HIT JOB’
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) denied any wrongdoing Wednesday on CNN when asked about a report in The New York Times last week that claimed the House Ethics Committee is looking into whether she overcharged a congressional reimbursement program regarding expenses for her townhouse in Washington, D.C. “I follow all the ethics rules and all of our ethics guidelines,” Mace said on Laura Coates Live. “I‘m one of about 300 members of Congress that rely on lodging per diem to help us live in D.C. to do our jobs.” The Washington Post previously reported that Mace wouldn’t be allowed to obtain full reimbursement costs for her home in the capital because she owns just 28 percent of it, according to the deed. Mace, referring to the Times report dated June 8, called it a “last-minute, Hail May hit job done the weekend before our primary on Tuesday, and it was very clear that voters saw it for what it was, and decided it wasn‘t truthful.” Mace won her primary against a challenger backed by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, whom Mace voted to oust last fall. The South Carolina congresswoman has recently taken some public relations hits, as several of her former staffers—of which there are many—have told The Daily Beast that her accusation that they were “sabotaging” her office in part by hacking her phone wasn’t true.