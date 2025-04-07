South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace issued a warning to “hateful” constituents flooding her office with phone calls after she declined an invitation to participate in a town hall event in her district last month.

In a video posted to X Monday, Mace clapped back at constituents calling her office about the town hall, saying that only one out of 300 callers her office has responded to had real issues that needed to be dealt with.

“Your BS calls are taking away from people who have real needs in our community from housing to the VA to job issues, you name it,” Mace said. “Not one person has any issue with a federal agency that we can assist them with.”

ADVERTISEMENT

My message to the deranged town hall fakers - listen up: pic.twitter.com/QsDkGUhUti — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 7, 2025

In March, Mace announced that she would not be attending a town hall organized by the Lowcountry Accountability Alliance in South Carolina, claiming that it was “not safe” and was being led by “left wing-extremists.”

“This is FAKE NEWS. This event is being driven by left-wing extremists and paid agitators with a clear agenda,” Mace wrote on X in March alongside a flyer of the town hall.

“I WILL NOT be attending,” she continued. “We’re staying away because it’s not safe, and we refuse to be bullied by individuals who are threatening me, my employees, and my family.”

This is FAKE NEWS. This event is being driven by left-wing extremists and paid agitators with a clear agenda.



I WILL NOT be attending.



We’re staying away because it’s not safe, and we refuse to be bullied by individuals who are threatening me, my employees, and my family. pic.twitter.com/39iDHN7Vck — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) March 18, 2025

In her video Monday, Mace said that unhappy constituents were being “nasty,” “ugly,” and “hateful.”

“What you all are doing is evil. It’s completely evil,” she added. “Help those in our community. Help those in need. Stop making BS excuses that you’re trying to put people in harm’s way over. You don’t have any issues that need to be resolved. You’re just being nasty.”

“Do something nice for somebody in the Lowcountry. Stop being this way. Stop being violent with your words,” Mace continued. “Stop being ugly and hateful. You’re taking away from real people in the Lowcountry that have real needs.”

When Mace initially declined to attend the town hall last month, organizer Guang Ming Whitley stressed that the event was “not a hoax” and merely a meeting for “concerned citizens.”

“I just think it’s unfortunate that we live in a world where anyone who disagrees with you is going to be branded as deranged or extreme,” Whitley said, according to ABC News 4.

“This is not a hoax, this is a group of concerned citizens,” the Mount Pleasant Town Council Member and Mayor Pro Tempore added. “Moms with kids, people with jobs, people who live in Mount Pleasant, raising dollars by like the $10 amounts.”