Nancy Mace Solicits Campaign Funds on Fox, Flouting House Rules
‘PRINCIPLED STAND’
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), one of the eight Republicans who voted to oust Kevin McCarthy from the speakership, could soon find herself in hot water with the House Ethics Committee. Speaking to Fox Business anchor Neil Cavuto from the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Mace proudly boasted that she was indeed fundraising off of her anti-McCarthy vote, saying it’s “because the establishment is coming after me for taking a principled stand.” Without missing a beat, she implored Fox viewers to donate to her campaign website, shamelessly repeating the request twice more during the interview. She also shared the clip of her soliciting campaign funds from the Capitol on her social media accounts, all while re-upping her donation request. According to House rules, however, “the solicitation or receipt of campaign contributions in federal offices, including the House office buildings and district offices, in connection with a federal, state, or local election” is generally prohibited. Earlier this year, the Senate reprimanded Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for violating ethics rules when he requested donations for Herschel Walker’s campaign while conducting a Fox News interview from the Russell Senate Office building. A representative for Mace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.