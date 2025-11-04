Nancy Mace Sparks Concern With Erratic Day-Long Airport Tirade

Nancy Mace’s furious attacks on the Charleston airport escalated into a full-blown social media meltdown that sparked concerns about her well-being.

The South Carolina Republican posted at least 78 times on her personal and official X accounts since Monday about her encounter with law enforcement at the Charleston International Airport.

The staggering figure does not include any of the times that she reposted the original 78 posts.

Her endless tirade included a nearly four-minute video in which she stated that the release of security video footage of the incident to a “Democratic operative” was part of a “political hit job.”

“But one of the really interesting things is that when the dirty cop—yes, the cop or cops that filed a false incident report, you’re giving other cops a bad name, and I’m coming for you, so you need to know that," Mace threatened in the video.

She continued: “If you aren’t man enough to take my feedback, my constructive feedback, for you not doing your job then um, what are you going to do when al Qaeda shows up at the airport?”

Her ceaseless posting on Tuesday follows a Monday appearance on Fox News to justify screaming Charleston County Aviation Authority Officers assigned to escort her through the airport. She reportedly called the officers “‘f---ing incompetent,” during an expletive filled rant last Thursday.

That Fox News appearance didn’t satisfy Mace, who continued to use both her official and private X accounts to lambast law enforcement, the Charleston International Airport CEO Elliott Summey, and American Airlines.

In addition to the selfie video, which features Mace in a sweatshirt taking a walk outside set with dramatic background music, Mace also posted an 18 minute security video compilation, trailing her movements from arriving at the airport until she got to her gate.

“I am discussing ALL LEGAL OPTIONS with my very good attorneys who have a reputation for winning in court,” Mace captioned that video.

“Airport CEO Elliott Summey and ALL those involved with smearing my good name, filing false information and false incident reports should resign. Immediately! Right after they RETRACT their LIES.”

In the replies to her numerous posts, which included statements like “Stick a fork in Elliott Summey and the airport, YOU’RE DONE,” and “Elliott honey, you’ve earned everything coming your way,” many expressed concern for Mace’s mental well being.

“It’s time for Nancy Mace to resign and get the mental help she needs,” GOP strategist Wesley Donehue wrote on X.

“Nancy, as a friend you should move on from this,” another person wrote.

A third commented, “This is getting beyond embarrassing…for you…Nancy. You really need to stop."

“Whoever in your campaign who hasn’t told you that crashing out on social media like this is a terrible look that will backfire are the ones who should be fired, not the airport managers,” someone else chimed in.

The Daily Beast has contacted Mace’s office for comment.

Mace continued to post.