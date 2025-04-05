Nancy Mace ‘Thirst Trap’ Sparks Social Media Backlash

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace stirred her followers into a frenzy Saturday morning when she posted a photo some described as a “thirst-trap.”

“Morning walk with cup of Joe before I hit the road!” Mace captioned the photo on X. She added, “I hope you’re enjoying your Saturday morning.”

Morning walk with cup of Joe before I hit the road!



I hope you’re enjoying your Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/zIGONbuHeM — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) April 5, 2025

The photo—which features Mace clad in sunglasses and a tight sporting crop top—is cropped just below her chest, drawing attention to her breasts and a range of comments from her followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“👀 Nancy, i see what you’re doing and I gotta say... they look fantastic. 👍” wrote one commentator. Another added, “Nice rack.”

Other comments veered into downright lewd and anti-trans territory.

“I see you there Nancy, you thought you would start posting thirst traps, and we wouldn’t notice. I noticed and I want more!” wrote a pro-Trump X account.

“Conservative women are better because they do not have penises,” wrote one social media user below the photo. Mace appeared to take delight, responding, “Best comment so far this morning!”

Not everyone was impressed with Mace’s attention-grabbing photo.

“A woman cannot both hold authority and be conservative,” one commentator wrote.

“Is this really the best you have to offer? Not having a penis?” another opined.

“Everyday I become more convinced that being governed by women is a curse,” another added.

Several seemed to suggest Mace should just get paid for taking thirst traps, writing, “Onlyfans, when??”

Mace’s post comes after federal prosecutors on Tuesday dropped charges against a man Mace accused of assaulting her over an anti-trans bill.

Mace claimed that James McIntyre, a national foster care advocate, vigorously shook her hand in an “exaggerated, aggressive” manner during a Dec. 10 event on Capitol Hill.

In a Tuesday filing, the D.C. Superior Court said it would no longer pursue the misdemeanor charges against McIntyre, who pleaded not guilty to the charges as witnesses expressed that the incident did not happen as Mace described.