Nancy Meyers Breaks Silence Over Dropped Netflix Film With Tease of Her Own
THE PLOT THICKENS
Nancy Meyers apparently isn’t phased by Netflix pulling out of her upcoming film. The legendary rom-com director made headlines last week when Netflix reportedly dropped her film over concerns she requested too much money—$150 million to be exact. Meyers has finally given a statement of her own, writing on Instagram: “There’s been a lot written about my new film. Here’s one thing I can easily clear up — and that’s the title — PARIS PARAMOUNT ... The movie is about a group of people making a film and the magic and mystery of what we do,” she continued. The film was reportedly set to star Scarlett Johannson, Owen Wilson, Penelope Cruz, and Michael Fassbender over at Netflix, and little is known about its future now that the streamer has abandoned it.