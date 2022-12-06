Nancy Meyers Squashes ‘The Holiday’ Sequel Rumors: ‘Not True’
LUMP OF COAL
The Holiday fans had dreams of Jude Law dancing in their heads on Tuesday when British outlet The Sun reported that the 2006 rom-com is getting a sequel. But Nancy Meyers, who directed the original movie, swiftly shot down those rumors in an Instagram post, writing, “So many DM’s about this. Sorry but it’s not true.” The Sun had reported that stars Law, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, and Jack Black would reprise their roles for a new movie set 17 years after the events of the first one, in which a pair of women swap perfect homes for two weeks at Christmastime to escape their messy love lives. And while it’s true that Diaz recently announced her return to acting, it appears we’ll have to settle for her upcoming Netflix movie with Jamie Foxx instead of another wine-slinging Holiday romp.