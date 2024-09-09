Nancy Pelosi Ambushed Over Wall Street Wealth at Book Signing

Nancy Pelosi could be forgiven for believing she had a partisan crowd as fans lined up in Fort Worth, Texas, for a signed copy of her new memoir, The Art of Power.

But the friendly smile was wiped from the former House speaker’s face after a conservative comedian posing as a supporter ambushed her to ask questions about the millions she has supposedly made on Wall Street.

Wearing a medical mask, Alex Strenger approached Pelosi and buttered her up by saying he believed Donald Trump should be behind bars.

Although he appeared to have cut the line, Strenger was allowed to continue talking to Pelosi, who was smiling at his remarks even as security guards started to look uncomfortable with the intruder who identified himself as “Noah.”

“I’m a UTA candidate,” he continued. “I was listening. I wasn’t able to get a book, sold out, but I want to say how much I appreciate your, like, fierce, staunch defending of democracy. It really means so, so much, you know? And, you know, like, honestly, like, I’m really scared about, you know, Donald Trump winning the election. And honestly, with all the disinformation on X, like, you know, I honestly, the only chance, like, that we have is for Donald Trump to spend the rest of his life in prison. That’s the only hope for democracy. We just have to win the election.”

“We do,” agreed Pelosi, looking a little uncertain but still smiling.

“Well, Nancy, listen. Well, sure. Last question. What stocks should I buy? Nancy, you’re the greatest options trader of all time. I just want to know what stocks I should buy. What I just want to know, like, what’s your biggest concern?”

As security guards pushed Strenger toward the door, with some book customers jeering at him to leave, he continued: “The police are an instrumental institution of white supremacy and racism. I don’t understand why they are even here at all. They should be defunded.

“I just want to know, she makes six figures a year in Congress and has a $100 million net worth. Don’t y’all want to know what stocks she should buy? Come on. I just want to know. I just want to know what stocks to buy. I want to close the wealth gap. What’s the problem? I just want to close the wealth gap.”

Pelosi reportedly has an estimated worth of more than $250 million, according to the Daily Mail, and earlier this summer Yahoo! Finance reported that she made 20 times her salary in one trade, taking nearly $4 million in gains from her dealings in Nvidia stock purchased by her husband, Paul, a venture capitalist.

Asked about the stock trades, Pelosi has denied owning any stocks.

Strenger trolled Britain’s BBC at the Democratic National Convention, pretending to be a fervent Kamala Harris supporter.