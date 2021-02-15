Nancy Pelosi Wants 9/11-Style Inquiry Into Capitol Riot
NO JOKE
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she plans “to establish an outside, independent 9/11-type Commission to investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021 domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex,” according to a letter the California Democrat sent Jan. 15 to congressional colleagues. Pelosi wrote that she wants to investigate all evidence “relating to the interference with the peaceful transfer of power, including facts and causes relating to the preparedness and response of the United States Capitol Police and other Federal, State, and local law enforcement” in the area. Pelosi promised an “after-action review” last month, adding, “there will be a commission.” The idea of a commission to scrutinize the Capitol insurrection by supporters of President Donald Trump has garnered support from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, even as the Senate acquitted the president in his second impeachment trial, where he stood accused of inciting the rioters.