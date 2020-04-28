Pelosi Cancels Plans to Reconvene the House Just One Day After Announcing Them

Read it at Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that the House of Representatives would not reconvene in May, as she had said it would on Monday, the Associated Press reports. The backtrack came as a result of warnings from House attending physician Dr. Brian Monahan to Majority Leader Steny Hoyer that gathering the 435 voting members and their staff posed an increased risk of coronavirus infection. The Senate, with just a quarter of the House’s members, will gather on the May 4 as planned. “We had no choice. If the House physician recommends that we not come back, then we have to take that guidance,” Pelosi said. President Donald Trump responded to the news by saying that House Democrats were “enjoying their vacation.”