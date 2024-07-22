Nancy Pelosi Finally Backs Kamala Harris After 24-Hour Delay

After working behind the scenes to get Joe Biden off the ticket, the powerful former House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, endorsed Kamala Harris for president on Monday.

"My enthusiastic support for Kamala Harris for President is official, personal and political," Pelosi said in a statement.

The powerful California Democrat's endorsement came a full day after Harris became an official candidate for president. Biden abandoned his reelection bid and threw his weight—and campaign coffers—behind Harris, which unleashed a historic torrent of individual donations to the new Harris campaign.

"Politically, make no mistake: Kamala Harris as a woman in politics is brilliantly astute – and I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November," Pelosi noted.

Pelosi also praised Biden, a longtime friend of hers.

"With love and gratitude, I salute President Biden for always believing in the possibilities of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment," she said. "As one of our country's most consequential presidents, President Biden has been not only on the right side of history, but on the right side of the future."

In the seven hours after Biden endorsed Harris to be his replacement nominee atop the Democratic presidential ticket, Democrats raised nearly $50 million, a one-day record, according to ActBlue, the fundraising portal for Democratic campaigns.

Pelosi joins a growing list of national politicians who are backing Harris, and her clout will likely bring more endorsements. So far, 163 representatives, 36 senators and 16 governors have endorsed Harris, according to the New York Times.