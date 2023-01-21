Nancy Pelosi Had Priests Perform Exorcism on House After Husband’s Attack
EVIL BEGONE
Nancy Pelosi had priests perform an exorcism on her house in the wake of the brutal attack that left her husband Paul hospitalized, her daughter told The New York Times. “I think that weighed really heavy on her soul. I think she felt really guilty. I think that really broke her,” Pelosi’s daughter Alexandra told Times columnist Maureen Dowd. “We were always worried. It’s like your worst fear coming to life.” Although Pelosi didn’t speak on the exorcism herself, she said she found it unimaginable that in the aftermath of the attack Republicans mocked the attack and spread baseless conspiracies while her husband was in serious condition. “This has been tough. It’s going to be about three or four more months before he’s really back to normal,” Pelosi said.